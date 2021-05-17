Orbcomm (ORBC) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Sell rating on Orbcomm (ORBC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.20, close to its 52-week high of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orbcomm is a Hold with an average price target of $11.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orbcomm’s market cap is currently $888.2M and has a P/E ratio of -23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -33.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Read More on ORBC: