Orbcomm (ORBC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley reiterated a Buy rating on Orbcomm (ORBC) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orbcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Orbcomm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.64 million.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.

