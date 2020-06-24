Orbcomm (ORBC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm (ORBC) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, and Sequans Communications S A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orbcomm with a $6.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.44 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Orbcomm has an average volume of 967.8K.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.

