Orange SA (ORAN) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Abhilash Mohapatra downgraded Orange SA (ORAN) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR14.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.09, close to its 52-week low of $14.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohapatra is ranked #4734 out of 5864 analysts.

Orange SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.80 and a one-year low of $14.04. Currently, Orange SA has an average volume of 597.2K.

Orange SA is a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.