Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $674K and GAAP net loss of $3.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $666K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.7 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The company was founded by Nadav Kidron and Miriam Kidron on April 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.