Oracle (ORCL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 75.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.00, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Oracle’s market cap is currently $167.9B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

