Oracle (ORCL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.13.

Thill said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel fur Oracle von 49 auf 55 US-Dollar angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf “Hold” belassen. Der Software-Konzern verfuge uber reichlich Geld, das er fur ubernahmen oder Aktienruckkaufe einsetzen konnte, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. ubernahmen waren dann wohl auch ein Aktienkurstreiber./mis/tih Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:25 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 23:59 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Varonis Systems, and Upland Software.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.93.

The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $39.71. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 14.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in January 2020, Bruce Chizen, a Director at ORCL sold 225,000 shares for a total of $12,291,750.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

