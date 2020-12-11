Oracle (ORCL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Hold rating to Oracle (ORCL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.48, close to its 52-week high of $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and ServiceNow.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.34, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.37 billion and net profit of $2.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.22 billion and had a net profit of $2.14 billion.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.