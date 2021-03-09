Oracle (ORCL) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Oracle (ORCL), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.33, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.8 billion and net profit of $2.44 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $2.31 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Naomi Seligman, a Director at ORCL sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,522,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.