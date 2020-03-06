Option Care Health (OPCH) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health (OPCH), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Option Care Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $18.21 and a one-year low of $6.24. Currently, Option Care Health has an average volume of 763.6K.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.