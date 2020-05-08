Option Care Health (OPCH) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health (OPCH), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Option Care Health with a $17.67 average price target, a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Option Care Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $721 million and GAAP net loss of $15.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.36 million.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.