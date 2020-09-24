Option Care Health (OPCH) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Option Care Health (OPCH) received a Buy rating and a $19.00 price target from Barrington analyst Michael Petusky today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Option Care Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25.

The company has a one-year high of $18.21 and a one-year low of $2.83. Currently, Option Care Health has an average volume of 885.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OPCH in relation to earlier this year.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.