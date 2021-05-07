Option Care Health (OPCH) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Option Care Health (OPCH) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

Option Care Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.83.

Based on Option Care Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $805 million and net profit of $17.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $721 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OPCH in relation to earlier this year.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.