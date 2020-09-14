Optinose (OPTN) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Optinose (OPTN) on September 10 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36, close to its 52-week low of $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 31.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Optinose is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on Optinose’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.27 million and GAAP net loss of $25.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPTN in relation to earlier this year.

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

