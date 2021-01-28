OptimizeRx (OPRX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

Catie Powers- January 28, 2021, 4:09 AM EDT

B.Riley Financial analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx (OPRX) on September 15 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.14, close to its 52-week high of $48.87.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 55.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, ClearPoint Neuro, and Infinity Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OptimizeRx with a $61.33 average price target, a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

OptimizeRx’s market cap is currently $697.1M and has a P/E ratio of -122.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.22.

OptimizeRx Corp. engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers EHR workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

