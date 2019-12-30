OptimizeRx (OPRX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx (OPRX) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 38.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OptimizeRx with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OptimizeRx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $244.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPRX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OptimizeRx Corp. engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers EHR workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.