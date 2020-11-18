Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets maintained a Hold rating on Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT) on May 13 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.10.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $10.22. Currently, Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR has an average volume of 15.54K.

Opthea Ltd operates in one industry being the medical technology and healthcare. It is focused primarily on developing biological therapeutics for eye diseases. The company is developing a novel biologic therapy, OPT-302, for the treatment of eye diseases. Its products are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors C and D and R3 targets. Opthea’s development activities are based on an intellectual property portfolio covering key targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors VEGF-C, VEGF-D and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.