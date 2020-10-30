Oppenheimer’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to Bloom Energy (BE) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 57.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Bloom Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.38 and a one-year low of $2.63. Currently, Bloom Energy has an average volume of 5.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.