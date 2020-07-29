Oppenheimer Upgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) to Buy

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) to Buy today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 51.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Anchiano Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.25, implying a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 5.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIST in relation to earlier this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.