Oppenheimer Thinks Venus Concept’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Venus Concept (VERO) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.23, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Venus Concept has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88, representing an 115.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Venus Concept’s market cap is currently $90.49M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERO in relation to earlier this year.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.