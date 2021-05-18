Oppenheimer Thinks Venus Concept’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Venus Concept has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67, representing a 211.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Venus Concept has an average volume of 402.9K.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.