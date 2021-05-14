Oppenheimer Thinks Urogen Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Urogen Pharma (URGN) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.38, close to its 52-week low of $14.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, an 117.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Urogen Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.97 million and GAAP net loss of $30.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $38.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of URGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.