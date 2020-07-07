Oppenheimer Thinks Twin Disc’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Twin Disc (TWIN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.65, close to its 52-week low of $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Twin Disc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.67 and a one-year low of $4.84. Currently, Twin Disc has an average volume of 83.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWIN in relation to earlier this year.

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A.; Nivelles, Belgium; Decima, Italy; and Novazzano, Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India, and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.