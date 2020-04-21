Oppenheimer Thinks Tripcom’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.66, close to its 52-week low of $20.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, CarGurus, and Sabre.

Tripcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.53.

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.34 billion and net profit of $2.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.56 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 billion.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.