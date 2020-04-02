Oppenheimer Thinks The Lovesac Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.57, close to its 52-week low of $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $46.80 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 285.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.