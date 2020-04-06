Oppenheimer Thinks Sunrun’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Sunrun (RUN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.98, close to its 52-week low of $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunrun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.25, a 145.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.66 and a one-year low of $7.84. Currently, Sunrun has an average volume of 3.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUN in relation to earlier this year.

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

