Oppenheimer Thinks Strongbridge Biopharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.89, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Strongbridge Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

The company has a one-year high of $4.63 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average volume of 575.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBBP in relation to earlier this year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.