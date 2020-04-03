Oppenheimer Thinks Service International’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on Service International (SCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.94, close to its 52-week low of $34.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 53.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as General Finance, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Service International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $851 million and net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $821 million and had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.