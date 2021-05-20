Oppenheimer Thinks Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.73, close to its 52-week low of $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 46.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensei Biotherapeutics with a $29.50 average price target, implying a 219.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.50 and a one-year low of $9.05. Currently, Sensei Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 134.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNSE in relation to earlier this year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The companies ImmunoPhage platform is a powerful, self-adjuvanted and highly differentiated immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a robust, focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.