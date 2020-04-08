Oppenheimer Thinks SAGE Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.03, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.7% and a 29.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.96 million and GAAP net loss of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273K and had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.