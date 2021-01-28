Oppenheimer Thinks Rush Street Interactive’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Rush Street Interactive (RSI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.40, close to its 52-week low of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rush Street Interactive with a $26.00 average price target, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

