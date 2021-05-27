Oppenheimer Thinks Rezolute’s Stock is Going to Recover

Rezolute (RZLT) received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.69, close to its 52-week low of $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 51.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Rezolute has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.33, a 224.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Rezolute’s market cap is currently $62.14M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.13.

Rezolute, Inc. is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.