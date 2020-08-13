Oppenheimer Thinks Recro Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.03, close to its 52-week low of $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Recro Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, implying a 128.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Recro Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.78 million and GAAP net loss of $7.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.98 million.

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of acute post operative pain. It operates through the Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) business segment. The Acute Care segment focuses on developing innovative products for hospital and related settings. The CDMO segment leverages the company’s formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using the company’s proprietary delivery technologies for commercial partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. Its products include Meloxicam, Dexmedetomidine, and Fadolmidine. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.