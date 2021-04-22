Oppenheimer Thinks Qualtrics International’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Qualtrics International (XM), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.82, close to its 52-week low of $30.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 78.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Coupa Software, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualtrics International with a $47.56 average price target, which is a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $57.28 and a one-year low of $30.49. Currently, Qualtrics International has an average volume of 2.29M.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.