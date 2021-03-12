Oppenheimer Thinks Protara Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Protara Therapeutics (TARA) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.82, close to its 52-week low of $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Protara Therapeutics with a $41.50 average price target, implying a 157.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.08 and a one-year low of $12.51. Currently, Protara Therapeutics has an average volume of 97.81K.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.