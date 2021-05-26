Oppenheimer Thinks Pharvaris’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Pharvaris (PHVS) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.30, close to its 52-week low of $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharvaris is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.50, a 131.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pharvaris NV is a clinical-stage company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin B2-receptor-mediated indications.