Oppenheimer Thinks Pfenex’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pfenex (PFNX) and a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.15, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 43.7% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $15.67 average price target, representing a 151.5% upside. In a report issued on April 15, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Pfenex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.91 million and net profit of $9.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.82 million.

Pfênex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes biosimilars and vaccines. The company was founded on November 19, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.