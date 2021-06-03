Oppenheimer Thinks Oric Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.50, close to its 52-week low of $18.60.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 52.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Oric Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33.

The company has a one-year high of $40.81 and a one-year low of $18.60. Currently, Oric Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 218.2K.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.