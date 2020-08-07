Oppenheimer Thinks Orchard Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.83, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orchard Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Orchard Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.