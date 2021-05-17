Oppenheimer Thinks Ondas Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- May 17, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings (ONDS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.86, close to its 52-week low of $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ondas Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Ondas Holdings’ market cap is currently $162.2M and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.03.

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

