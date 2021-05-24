Oppenheimer Thinks NeuBase Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a 237.8% upside. In a report issued on May 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NeuBase Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $170.5M and has a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBSE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.