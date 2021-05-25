Oppenheimer Thinks Moleculin Biotech’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 52.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 334.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.30 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Moleculin Biotech has an average volume of 1.29M.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.