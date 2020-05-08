Oppenheimer Thinks Miragen Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 50.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $880K and GAAP net loss of $10.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $476K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.32 million.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.