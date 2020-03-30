Oppenheimer Thinks Mediwound’s Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- March 30, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 38.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediwound is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $44.88M and has a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.05.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

