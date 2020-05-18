Oppenheimer Thinks Mediwound’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- May 18, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 47.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediwound is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $4.65 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Mediwound has an average volume of 56.56K.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

