Oppenheimer Thinks Marker Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Austin Angelo- June 1, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 78.9% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aptose Biosciences, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $6.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.17 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Marker Therapeutics has an average volume of 508.1K.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

