Oppenheimer Thinks Lendingtree’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree (TREE), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.56, close to its 52-week low of $156.58.

Kelly has an average return of 15.7% when recommending Lendingtree.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #566 out of 6213 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.86, implying a 77.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Lendingtree’s market cap is currently $2.51B and has a P/E ratio of 160.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.57.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

