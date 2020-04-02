Oppenheimer Thinks IMV’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) on March 31 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.61, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 30.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.96, representing a 289.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164K and GAAP net loss of $7.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.99 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

