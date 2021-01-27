Oppenheimer Thinks GTT Communications’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on GTT Communications (GTT) on March 27 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The the analyst consensus on GTT Communications is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

GTT Communications’ market cap is currently $272.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.12.

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

