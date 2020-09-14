Oppenheimer Thinks Gilead Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Gilead Sciences (GILD), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.90, close to its 52-week low of $60.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $79.06 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.97 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 8.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

Read More on GILD: